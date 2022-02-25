Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 EVINRUDE 225 ETEC HO

350 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2012 EVINRUDE 225 ETEC HO

2012 EVINRUDE 225 ETEC HO

Watch This Vehicle

2012 EVINRUDE 225 ETEC HO

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 8428971
  2. 8428971
  3. 8428971
  4. 8428971
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8428971
  • VIN: 05286530

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 350 KM

Vehicle Description

WELL MAINTAINED! READY TO GO! SHORT SHAFT!

Vehicle Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$58,995 + tax & lic
2019 Legend XTE 90 H...
 50 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 13,849 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory