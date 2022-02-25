$12,995+ tax & licensing
2012 EVINRUDE 225 ETEC HO
Location
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8428971
- VIN: 05286530
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 350 KM
Vehicle Description
WELL MAINTAINED! READY TO GO! SHORT SHAFT!
Vehicle Features
n/a
