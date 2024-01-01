2012 Honda Civic

Menu
Great little gas saver well maintained. Includes winter tires and rims, certified air conditioning, power windows, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 Kingsway

174,766 KM

Location

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Used
174,766KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F45CH022653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # ZCHUCK
  • Mileage 174,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Great little gas saver well maintained. Includes winter tires and rims, certified air conditioning, power windows, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 Kingsway

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

