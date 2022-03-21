$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
LX
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
203,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8798093
- Stock #: DF2164
- VIN: 2HGFB2E42DH029384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 203,464 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCALLY TRADED! GREAT ON GAS! STANDARD!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
