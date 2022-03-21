Menu
2013 Honda Civic

203,464 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8798093
  • Stock #: DF2164
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E42DH029384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # DF2164
  • Mileage 203,464 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCALLY TRADED! GREAT ON GAS! STANDARD!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

