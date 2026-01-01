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2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

145,647 KM

Details

$5,700

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

UNKNOWN

Watch This Vehicle
14424691

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

UNKNOWN

Location

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

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Contact Seller

$5,700

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,647KM
VIN JF2GPAKC8DH823212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 2U2-TANGERINE/OFF-BL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # N01SA660W
  • Mileage 145,647 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
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705-673-6733

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$5,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek