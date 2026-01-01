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2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek
UNKNOWN
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek
UNKNOWN
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$5,700
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
145,647KM
VIN JF2GPAKC8DH823212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 2U2-TANGERINE/OFF-BL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # N01SA660W
- Mileage 145,647 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
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705-673-XXXX(click to show)
$5,700
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Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek