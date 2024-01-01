Menu
Fully loaded, four, certified, trailer, brake controller, leather, power seat, back up camera, heated and cold seats, Bluetooth and much more take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway

2014 Ford F-150

226,378 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

FX4

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,378KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET9EFB87440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # ZBRADY
  • Mileage 226,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, four, certified, trailer, brake controller, leather, power seat, back up camera, heated and cold seats, Bluetooth and much more take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2014 Ford F-150