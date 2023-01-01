$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
2015 Coachmen Clipper 107 LS
16FB
Location
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10396716
- Stock #: DF2364
- VIN: 5ZT2CWEC6F5106680
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Just in time for Hunting Season. Mattress is brand new with a protection cover, Lots of Storage, trailer cover, AC, Fridge, Tub and shower, Radio, Stove, Awning. Financing available. View all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5