2015 Hyundai Veloster

120,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2015 Hyundai Veloster

2015 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

2015 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10005015
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD2FU243962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nicely equipped, sporty and practical, locally owned, well maintained, winter and summer tiers

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

