2015 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
120,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10005015
- VIN: KMHTC6AD2FU243962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Nicely equipped, sporty and practical, locally owned, well maintained, winter and summer tiers
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
