2015 Hyundai Veloster

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10005015

10005015 VIN: KMHTC6AD2FU243962

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.