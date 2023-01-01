comfort

USB Ports

a rearview camera

every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

The 2015 KIA Optima 4dr Sdn Auto EX is a midsize sedan that offers a combination of style

and practicality. It has a sleek and modern exterior design with smooth lines and a distinctive front grille. The EX trim level represents a higher-end version of the Optima

offering several additional features and amenities compared to the base model. Under the hood

the 2015 Optima EX is equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers decent performance and fuel efficiency. It produces around 192 horsepower and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission

providing smooth shifts and responsive acceleration. Inside the cabin

the Optima EX offers a comfortable and well-designed interior. It can accommodate up to five passengers

and the seats are supportive and offer ample legroom and headroom. The materials used in the cabin are of good quality

and there are several soft-touch surfaces that add to the overall refinement. In terms of features

the 2015 Optima EX includes a range of standard and optional equipment. Some notable features that may be available in the EX trim include leather upholstery

power-adjustable and heated front seats

an infotainment system with a touchscreen display

a premium sound system

and various advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Overall