$16,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai
705-670-2266
2015 Kia Optima
2015 Kia Optima
Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, EX
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
88,123KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10134900
- Stock #: 079540A
- VIN: KNAGN4A78F5567794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 079540A
- Mileage 88,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Interior
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Additional Features
comfort
USB Ports
a rearview camera
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
The 2015 KIA Optima 4dr Sdn Auto EX is a midsize sedan that offers a combination of style
and practicality. It has a sleek and modern exterior design with smooth lines and a distinctive front grille. The EX trim level represents a higher-end version of the Optima
offering several additional features and amenities compared to the base model. Under the hood
the 2015 Optima EX is equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers decent performance and fuel efficiency. It produces around 192 horsepower and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission
providing smooth shifts and responsive acceleration. Inside the cabin
the Optima EX offers a comfortable and well-designed interior. It can accommodate up to five passengers
and the seats are supportive and offer ample legroom and headroom. The materials used in the cabin are of good quality
and there are several soft-touch surfaces that add to the overall refinement. In terms of features
the 2015 Optima EX includes a range of standard and optional equipment. Some notable features that may be available in the EX trim include leather upholstery
power-adjustable and heated front seats
an infotainment system with a touchscreen display
a premium sound system
and various advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Overall
the 2015 KIA Optima 4dr Sdn Auto EX offers a comfortable and well-equipped package for those seeking a stylish and practical midsize sedan. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5