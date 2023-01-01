Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Optima

88,123 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Optima

2015 Kia Optima

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Optima

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, EX

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

  1. 10134900
  2. 10134900
  3. 10134900
  4. 10134900
  5. 10134900
  6. 10134900
  7. 10134900
  8. 10134900
  9. 10134900
  10. 10134900
  11. 10134900
  12. 10134900
  13. 10134900
  14. 10134900
  15. 10134900
  16. 10134900
  17. 10134900
  18. 10134900
  19. 10134900
  20. 10134900
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10134900
  • Stock #: 079540A
  • VIN: KNAGN4A78F5567794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 079540A
  • Mileage 88,123 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Kia-Optima-2015-id9759368.html

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Interior

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Additional Features

comfort
USB Ports
a rearview camera
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
The 2015 KIA Optima 4dr Sdn Auto EX is a midsize sedan that offers a combination of style
and practicality. It has a sleek and modern exterior design with smooth lines and a distinctive front grille. The EX trim level represents a higher-end version of the Optima
offering several additional features and amenities compared to the base model. Under the hood
the 2015 Optima EX is equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers decent performance and fuel efficiency. It produces around 192 horsepower and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission
providing smooth shifts and responsive acceleration. Inside the cabin
the Optima EX offers a comfortable and well-designed interior. It can accommodate up to five passengers
and the seats are supportive and offer ample legroom and headroom. The materials used in the cabin are of good quality
and there are several soft-touch surfaces that add to the overall refinement. In terms of features
the 2015 Optima EX includes a range of standard and optional equipment. Some notable features that may be available in the EX trim include leather upholstery
power-adjustable and heated front seats
an infotainment system with a touchscreen display
a premium sound system
and various advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Overall
the 2015 KIA Optima 4dr Sdn Auto EX offers a comfortable and well-equipped package for those seeking a stylish and practical midsize sedan. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 135,878 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima Berl...
 88,123 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 110,770 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-670-XXXX

(click to show)

705-670-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory