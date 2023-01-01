$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai
705-670-2266
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Modèle Trendline+ 4 portes 2,0L boîte automatique
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
138,131KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10086567
- Stock #: 103528A
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ2FM321995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 103528A
- Mileage 138,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Additional Features
ONE OWNER
Power Windows and Locks
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
local trade. The 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+ is a compact sedan offered by Volkswagen. It is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission. The Trendline+ trim level is known for its affordability...
making it a popular choice for those seeking a reliable daily driver. In terms of design
the Jetta Sedan features a sleek and modern exterior with clean lines and a refined appearance. It offers comfortable seating for up to five passengers and has a decent amount of legroom and headroom in both the front and rear seats. Inside the cabin
you can expect a well-constructed and functional interior. The materials used are of good quality
and the overall layout is user-friendly. The Jetta Sedan comes with standard features such as air conditioning
and a multifunction steering wheel. In terms of safety
the 2015 Jetta Sedan includes standard features like antilock brakes
front and rear side-curtain airbags
and front-seat side airbags. Additionally
it may have available optional safety features such as a rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring. In summary
the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+ is a reliable and affordable compact sedan that offers a comfortable interior
decent performance
and a good set of standard features. It can be a suitable choice for individuals or small families looking for a practical and efficient daily driver. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price a...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5