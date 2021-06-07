Menu
2016 Audi S3

53,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2016 Audi S3

2016 Audi S3

2.0T Technik

2016 Audi S3

2.0T Technik

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7237919
  • Stock #: DF2002
  • VIN: wauf1gff3g1006999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,800 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS SEXY WHIP! LOCAL UNIT. IMMACULANT CONDITION! LOADED! AWD, LEATHER, MOON ROOF NAV HEATED SEATS 2 TON LEATHER SEATING, TECHNIK PKG.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
AWD
Navigation System
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

