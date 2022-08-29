Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

87,288 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

1LT

1LT

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9031762
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEKXG6108375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally owned- one owner! Nicely equipped with power windows and locks, Bluetooth, heated seats, remote start, 2 sets of tires (winters included), Take a look at all the pictures for options.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

