2016 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
87,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9031762
- VIN: 2GNFLFEKXG6108375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,288 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally owned- one owner! Nicely equipped with power windows and locks, Bluetooth, heated seats, remote start, 2 sets of tires (winters included), Take a look at all the pictures for options.
Vehicle Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
