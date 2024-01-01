Menu
Well-maintained truck. Locally owned and nicely equipped with heated seats, aftermarket exhaust, Bluetooth, dual temperature control, remote start, automatic headlights, on star, power adjustable pedals and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway.

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

141,958 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,958KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC2GG363263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # -
  • Mileage 141,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Well-maintained truck. Locally owned and nicely equipped with heated seats, aftermarket exhaust, Bluetooth, dual temperature control, remote start, automatic headlights, on star, power adjustable pedals and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT 141,958 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500