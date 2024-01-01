Menu
Looking for a work truck with some added comfort? Check out this King Ranch- fully loaded, gas, certified with all the bells and whistles. Take a look at all the pictures for options or come visit us at 469 the Kingsway

2016 Ford F-250

167,429 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-250

LARIAT

12023251

2016 Ford F-250

LARIAT

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,429KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B60GED06123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # ZSTAN
  • Mileage 167,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a work truck with some added comfort? Check out this King Ranch- fully loaded, gas, certified with all the bells and whistles. Take a look at all the pictures for options or come visit us at 469 the Kingsway

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2016 Ford F-250