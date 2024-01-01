$34,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-250
LARIAT
2016 Ford F-250
LARIAT
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # ZSTAN
- Mileage 167,429 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a work truck with some added comfort? Check out this King Ranch- fully loaded, gas, certified with all the bells and whistles. Take a look at all the pictures for options or come visit us at 469 the Kingsway
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Driving Forward Auto Group
Driving Forward Auto Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-626-XXXX(click to show)
705-626-5129
Alternate Numbers705-521-4607
+ taxes & licensing
705-626-5129