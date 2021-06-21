Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Acadia

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Acadia

2016 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 7486875
  2. 7486875
  3. 7486875
  4. 7486875
  5. 7486875
  6. 7486875
  7. 7486875
  8. 7486875
  9. 7486875
  10. 7486875
  11. 7486875
  12. 7486875
  13. 7486875
  14. 7486875
  15. 7486875
  16. 7486875
  17. 7486875
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7486875
  • Stock #: DF2018
  • VIN: 1GKKVRKD3GJ163765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3RD ROW SEATING AWD LEATHER HEATED SEATS. NAV BACK UP CAMERA SUN ROOF PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 36,800 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 48,217 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage LX
 19,800 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory