2016 Harley-Davidson Iron 883

2,880 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

XL

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

2,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8552960
  • VIN: 5HD4LE2A5GC440341

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 2,880 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPORTSTER IRON 883 XL

HAS CUSTOM BARS!

Vehicle Features

n/a

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

