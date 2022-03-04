$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
2016 Harley-Davidson Iron 883
2016 Harley-Davidson Iron 883
XL
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
2,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8552960
- VIN: 5HD4LE2A5GC440341
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 2,880 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPORTSTER IRON 883 XL
HAS CUSTOM BARS!
Vehicle Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5