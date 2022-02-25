$20,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
2016 Honda Civic
2016 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
10,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8320419
- Stock #: ZCIVIC
- VIN: 2HGFC2F55GH006481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ZCIVIC
- Mileage 10,300 KM
Vehicle Description
**** GETTING A BATH! MORE PICTURES COMING SOON***
LOW LOW LOW MILEAGE! COMES WITH WINTER TIRES! HEATED SEATS! 2 SETS OF KEYS! GREAT ON GAS!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5