Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

10,300 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 8320419
  2. 8320419
  3. 8320419
  4. 8320419
  5. 8320419
  6. 8320419
  7. 8320419
  8. 8320419
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

10,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8320419
  • Stock #: ZCIVIC
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55GH006481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ZCIVIC
  • Mileage 10,300 KM

Vehicle Description

**** GETTING A BATH! MORE PICTURES COMING SOON***
LOW LOW LOW MILEAGE! COMES WITH WINTER TIRES! HEATED SEATS! 2 SETS OF KEYS! GREAT ON GAS!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

2017 Tracker Boats P...
 100 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX Pr...
 9,800 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 76,635 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory