137 hp Transmission: 6-speed automatic Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Fuel Economy: Approx. 26 mpg city stability and traction control The 2016 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sdn Auto LE provides a practical and economical choice for daily commuting and city driving with a focus on basic features and straightforward functionality.

2016 Hyundai Accent

72,874 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Accent

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, LE

2016 Hyundai Accent

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, LE

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,874KM
VIN KMHCT4AE7GU972313

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H116995A
  • Mileage 72,874 KM

137 hp
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Fuel Economy: Approx. 26 mpg city


stability and traction control

The 2016 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sdn Auto LE provides a practical and economical choice for daily commuting and city driving


with a focus on basic features and straightforward functionality.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Accent-2016-id11004728.html

Manual air conditioning

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

reliability
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
The 2016 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sdn Auto LE is a compact sedan known for its affordability
and fuel efficiency. Key Highlights: Engine: 1.6L 4-cylinder
37 mpg highway Features: Exterior: 14-inch steel wheels
body-colored door handles Interior: Cloth upholstery
basic audio system with a CD player and USB/AUX inputs Safety: Front and side-impact airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2016 Hyundai Accent