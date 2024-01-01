$10,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent
Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, LE
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H116995A
- Mileage 72,874 KM
Vehicle Description
137 hp
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Fuel Economy: Approx. 26 mpg city
stability and traction control
The 2016 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sdn Auto LE provides a practical and economical choice for daily commuting and city driving
with a focus on basic features and straightforward functionality.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Accent-2016-id11004728.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
