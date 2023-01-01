Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

93,011 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9716056
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE0GU569294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Sporty, yet practical! Sunroof, heated seats, Bluetooth, power, windows, and locks, cruise control, automatic, back up camera, remote, start and much more. Take a look at all the pictures for options. View all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

705-521-4607
