2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance
93,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9716056
- VIN: KMHDH4AE0GU569294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Sporty, yet practical! Sunroof, heated seats, Bluetooth, power, windows, and locks, cruise control, automatic, back up camera, remote, start and much more. Take a look at all the pictures for options. View all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
