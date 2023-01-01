$17,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L Premium 4 portes TI
135,878KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,878 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Connectivity
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Additional Features
No accidents
Local Trade
USB Ports
front-seat side airbags
versatility
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
a power-adjustable driver's seat
and lane departure warning. Overall
dealer serviced. The 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium is a compact SUV offered by Hyundai. It features a spacious and comfortable cabin
making it suitable for families or individuals looking for a versatile vehicle. The Santa Fe Sport is equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine
providing a balance between power and fuel efficiency. The AWD (All-Wheel Drive) system enhances traction and stability
particularly in adverse weather conditions or off-road situations. As a Premium trim
this model includes several notable features and upgrades. It may offer leather upholstery
and a touchscreen infotainment system. Other possible features may include a rearview camera
and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety
the 2016 Santa Fe Sport Premium may come equipped with features such as antilock brakes
and side curtain airbags. Some models may also include advanced safety technologies like blind-spot monitoring
the 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium offers a blend of comfort
and technology features
making it a popular choice in the compact SUV segment. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know t...
