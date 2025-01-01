$13,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 564807A
- Mileage 117,524 KM
Vehicle Description
Adventure Meets Comfort in the 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD 2.4L
Discover a crossover built to keep up with your life. The 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD 2.4L blends power, versatility, and sophistication in one stunning package. With its strong 2.4L engine, confident handling, and spacious interior, every drive feels like a new opportunity to explore.
Inside, you'll find thoughtful design, premium materials, and advanced features that make every trip more enjoyable. From weekend getaways to daily commutes, the Santa Fe Sport delivers the perfect balance of performance and practicality.
Drive with confidence. Live with style. Experience the 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD 2.4L today.
At Sudbury Hyundai, we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value, checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games, no hidden fees, just transparency as clear as a Northern sky.
Our sales consultants? They're guides, not commission driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure, just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Come in today and experience the difference.
