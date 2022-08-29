$20,995+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai
705-670-2266
2016 Jeep Renegade
4 RM, 4 portes, North
Location
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
75,647KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9218101
- Stock #: 416891D
- VIN: ZACCJBBT7GPE11445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jaune
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 416891D
- Mileage 75,647 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Automatic Headlights
BACKUP CAMERA
No accidents
Local Trade
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
4 wheel drive and lots more.
