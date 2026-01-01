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2016 Kia Sorento
3.3L LX+
2016 Kia Sorento
3.3L LX+
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
114,188KM
VIN 5XYPGDA57GG185714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour /GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 114,188 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
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Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2016 Kia Sorento