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2016 Kia Sorento

114,188 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX+

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14424664

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX+

Location

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

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$CALL

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Used
114,188KM
VIN 5XYPGDA57GG185714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour /GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,188 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
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705-673-6733

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Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2016 Kia Sorento