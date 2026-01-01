$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew CREW PLUS LOADED
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
134,586KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG7HR741727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 134,586 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY LOADED WITH 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, THIS 2017 GRAND CARAVAN IS THE ULTIMATE AFFORDABLE PEOPLE HAULER...IT EVEN HAS THE DVD BUILT RIGHT IN! MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE ITS GONE!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
