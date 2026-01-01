Menu
FULLY LOADED WITH 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, THIS 2017 GRAND CARAVAN IS THE ULTIMATE AFFORDABLE PEOPLE HAULER...IT EVEN HAS THE DVD BUILT RIGHT IN! MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE ITS GONE!

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

134,586 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew CREW PLUS LOADED

13484227

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew CREW PLUS LOADED

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,586KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG7HR741727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 134,586 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED WITH 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, THIS 2017 GRAND CARAVAN IS THE ULTIMATE AFFORDABLE PEOPLE HAULER...IT EVEN HAS THE DVD BUILT RIGHT IN! MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE ITS GONE!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan