2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

144,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

144,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7277762
  • Stock #: df1994
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR696558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT DEAL! STOW AND GO SEATING. LEATHER INTERIOR. TV/DVD PLAYER. BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAM, SXM.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

705-626-5129

705-521-4607
