Beautiful! Fully loaded and well-maintained. One owner, always serviced at the Ford dealer, undercoated- no rust- also includes winter tires and rim. Enjoy the heated and air conditioned seats, heated rear seats, 7 passenger, dual temperature control, navigation, backup cameras, remote start, push start, sunroof, and so much more take a look at all the pictures for options.

2017 Ford Explorer

90,520 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2017 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,520KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F81HGD28392

  Exterior Colour Champagne
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # ZROSS
  • Mileage 90,520 KM

Beautiful! Fully loaded and well-maintained. One owner, always serviced at the Ford dealer, undercoated- no rust- also includes winter tires and rim. Enjoy the heated and air conditioned seats, heated rear seats, 7 passenger, dual temperature control, navigation, backup cameras, remote start, push start, sunroof, and so much more take a look at all the pictures for options.

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2017 Ford Explorer