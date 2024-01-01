Menu
Account
Sign In
Well maintained -with all the right equipment. It has the trailer back up, power seat, heated seats, six passenger, tunnel, cover, power, just for puddles, 5 L and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway. This vehicle is certified and ready to go.

2017 Ford F-150

170,080 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,080KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF5HFA61635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained -with all the right equipment. It has the trailer back up, power seat, heated seats, six passenger, tunnel, cover, power, just for puddles, 5 L and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway. This vehicle is certified and ready to go.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

Used 2017 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2017 Ford Explorer LIMITED 90,520 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan Nomand 1600 for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2008 Kawasaki Vulcan Nomand 1600 62,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2006 Dodge Charger RT 148,701 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150