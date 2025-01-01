Menu
Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Contact Seller

VIN 2HKRW2H91HH132705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic (NH797M)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

The 2017 Honda CR-V Touring is the kind of SUV that makes you wonder why you'd ever settle for less. Fully loaded and ready for just about anything


this top-of-the-line trim blends Honda reliability with all the bells and whistles you didn't know you needed-but now won't want to live without.

From the outside


it's more than ready to handle Sudbury's snow days and cottage weekend getaways alike.

Inside? Luxury meets practicality. Leather seats


and a premium sound system all come standard in the Touring trim. Add in Honda Sensing safety tech like adaptive cruise control


and this CR-V isn't just looking out for you-it's thinking ahead.

This is one of those vehicles that does everything well


from school runs and Costco hauls to highway road trips and early-morning commutes.

At Sudbury Hyundai


no hidden fees just transparency as clear as a Northern sky.

Our sales consultants? They're guides


not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.


Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

a panoramic sunroof
we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
responsive ride
with LED headlights
it's sleek and confident
sharp alloy wheels
and just enough chrome to keep things classy without trying too hard. Under the hood
a 1.5L turbocharged engine delivers a smooth
and with all-wheel drive
and collision mitigation

