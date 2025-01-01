$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda HR-V
LX AWD
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,823KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H35HM106704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 93,823 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS 2017 HONDA HRV WITH ONLY 93000KMS! IN AMAZING SHAPE, INCLUDES AN EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES WITH RIMS AND A REMOTE START, READY FOR WINTER, FINANCING AVAILABLE!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
