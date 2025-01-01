Menu
CHECK OUT THIS 2017 HONDA HRV WITH ONLY 93000KMS! IN AMAZING SHAPE, INCLUDES AN EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES WITH RIMS AND A REMOTE START, READY FOR WINTER, FINANCING AVAILABLE!

2017 Honda HR-V

93,823 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda HR-V

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13055744

2017 Honda HR-V

LX AWD

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,823KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H35HM106704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 93,823 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS 2017 HONDA HRV WITH ONLY 93000KMS! IN AMAZING SHAPE, INCLUDES AN EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES WITH RIMS AND A REMOTE START, READY FOR WINTER, FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
