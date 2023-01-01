Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

88,885 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport 2.4L Luxury 4 portes TI

Location

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

88,885KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

dealer serviced. The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury is a midsize SUV that offers a combination of style


and versatility. Here's a brief description of its key features and characteristics:

Model and Trim: The vehicle is a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport


indicating a higher level of features and amenities.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system provides improved traction and stability


including wet or slippery surfaces and light off-road use.

Engine: The 2.4L refers to the engine's displacement


which is a 2.4-liter inline-4. This engine typically provides a good balance between fuel efficiency and performance in a vehicle of this size.

Luxury Features: As a Luxury trim


and safety.

Interior Space: The Santa Fe Sport is known for its spacious and well-designed interior


offering ample legroom and cargo space for both passengers and luggage.

Exterior Styling: The 2017 Santa Fe Sport features Hyundai's signature design elements


including a prominent grille and sleek lines. It has a modern and upscale appearance.

Safety: Hyundai typically equips its vehicles with a range of safety features


and available driver assistance technologies like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Fuel Efficiency: The 2.4L engine is designed to offer decent fuel efficiency for an SUV of this size


making it a practical choice for everyday driving.

Driving Dynamics: The Santa Fe Sport aims to provide a comfortable and composed ride


with responsive handling for an SUV in its class.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Santa_Fe_Sport-2017-id9965422.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Stability Control

Additional Features

ONE OWNER
Local Trade
comfort
HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS
a panoramic sunroof
convenience
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
including multiple airbags
making it suitable for various road conditions
which is the smaller sibling of the standard Santa Fe. It comes in the Luxury trim level
this Santa Fe Sport likely includes premium features such as leather upholstery
advanced infotainment
and advanced driver assistance systems. These features enhance comfort

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

