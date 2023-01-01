$25,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # ZPAQ
- Mileage 130,474 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow! Beautiful SUV, locally, owned and well-maintained. Fully loaded with power windows, locks, leather interior, sunroof, back up camera, V8,navigation, two sets of tires and rims, remote, start, push start, cruise, and so much more take a look at all the pictures for options.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
