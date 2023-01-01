Menu
Wow! Beautiful SUV, locally, owned and well-maintained. Fully loaded with power windows, locks, leather interior, sunroof, back up camera, V8,navigation, two sets of tires and rims, remote, start, push start, cruise, and so much more take a look at all the pictures for options.

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

130,474 KM

Limited

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,474KM
VIN 1C4RJFBT8HC682439

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # ZPAQ
  • Mileage 130,474 KM

4x4
8 speed automatic

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

