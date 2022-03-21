Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota 4Runner

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota 4Runner

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 8732546
  2. 8732546
  3. 8732546
  4. 8732546
  5. 8732546
  6. 8732546
  7. 8732546
  8. 8732546
  9. 8732546
  10. 8732546
  11. 8732546
  12. 8732546
  13. 8732546
  14. 8732546
  15. 8732546
  16. 8732546
  17. 8732546
  18. 8732546
  19. 8732546
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8732546
  • Stock #: Z4RUNNER
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR8H5447029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED! SR5! LEATHER! 3RD ROW SEATING! SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS! HEATED WIPER DE-ICERS! REMOTE START! COMES WITH WINTER STUDDED TIRES!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

2011 Mercedes-Benz C...
 144,500 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 SE
 57,700 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2007 Honda ST1300
70,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory