$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
2017 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
145,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8732546
- Stock #: Z4RUNNER
- VIN: JTEBU5JR8H5447029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED! SR5! LEATHER! 3RD ROW SEATING! SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS! HEATED WIPER DE-ICERS! REMOTE START! COMES WITH WINTER STUDDED TIRES!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
