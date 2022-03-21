2017 Toyota 4Runner

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8732546

8732546 Stock #: Z4RUNNER

Z4RUNNER VIN: JTEBU5JR8H5447029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

