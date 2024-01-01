Menu
This is a blue bomb! Fully Loaded- 2LT package, heated seats, air condition, seats, leather interior, memory seats, back up camera, automatic, Bluetooth and much more take a look at all the the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

38,281 KM

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
38,281KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FD1RS5J0164380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,281 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a blue bomb! Fully Loaded- 2LT package, heated seats, air condition, seats, leather interior, memory seats, back up camera, automatic, Bluetooth and much more take a look at all the the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2018 Chevrolet Camaro