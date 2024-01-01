$33,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 38,281 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a blue bomb! Fully Loaded- 2LT package, heated seats, air condition, seats, leather interior, memory seats, back up camera, automatic, Bluetooth and much more take a look at all the the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Driving Forward Auto Group
Call Dealer
705-626-XXXX(click to show)
Alternate Numbers705-521-4607
