$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
73,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8149021
- Stock #: zf1
- VIN: 1ftfw1eg7jfc56784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SPORT! SUPERCREW! 6.5 FOOT BOX! HEATED SEATS! REMOTE START! NAV! TOW PACKAGE! TRAILER BRAKES! TRAILER BACK UP ASSIST!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Extended Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
10 Speed Automatic
