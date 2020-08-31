Menu
2018 Honda Civic

49,250 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport Touring

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5802558
  • Stock #: DF1873
  • VIN: SHHFK7H91JU300650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # DF1873
  • Mileage 49,250 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT TOURING, ROOF, RIMS HEATED SEATS, FORWARD COLLISION

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
CVT

