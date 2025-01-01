$19,991+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda HR-V
LX
2018 Honda HR-V
LX
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$19,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 78,752 KM
Vehicle Description
FEATURES OF THE HR-V LX
»» 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC engine
»» Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for seamless shifting
»» Front-wheel drive for confident handling
»» Grey exterior with modern styling
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Multi-angle rearview camera for easy parking
»» Stability assist with traction control
»» Anti-lock braking system for secure stops
»» Advanced front and side airbags
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 1.8L engine balances power and fuel economy
»» CVT optimizes efficiency and smooth acceleration
»» Front-wheel drive enhances everyday usability
»» 78,752 km for long-lasting dependability
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious seating for five passengers
»» 60/40 split second-row Magic Seat
»» Air conditioning for year-round comfort
»» Power windows and door locks
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» 5-inch colour display audio system
»» Bluetooth HandsFreeLink for easy calls
»» USB audio interface for device connectivity
»» Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
CARGO SPACE
»» Flexible Magic Seat for versatile cargo options
»» Generous rear cargo capacity
»» Flat-folding rear seats for larger items
»» Ample storage for daily essentials
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Excellent fuel efficiency for daily commuting
»» Versatile and spacious cargo area
»» Smooth and comfortable ride quality
»» User-friendly technology features
This 2018 Honda HR-V LX's VIN is: 3CZRU5H39JM102560.
efficiency and versatility. The front-wheel drive system and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ensure a smooth and responsive ride
making it an ideal choice for both city and highway driving.
