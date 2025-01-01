Menu
This accident-free 2018 Honda HR-V LX, finished in a classic Grey, is now available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. With only 78,752 km on the odometer and a clean CARFAX Canada report, this compact SUV offers a blend of reliability, efficiency and versatility. The front-wheel drive system and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ensure a smooth and responsive ride, making it an ideal choice for both city and highway driving. FEATURES OF THE HR-V LX »» 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC engine »» Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for seamless shifting »» Front-wheel drive for confident handling »» Grey exterior with modern styling ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Multi-angle rearview camera for easy parking »» Stability assist with traction control »» Anti-lock braking system for secure stops »» Advanced front and side airbags PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 1.8L engine balances power and fuel economy »» CVT optimizes efficiency and smooth acceleration »» Front-wheel drive enhances everyday usability »» 78,752 km for long-lasting dependability COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Spacious seating for five passengers »» 60/40 split second-row Magic Seat »» Air conditioning for year-round comfort »» Power windows and door locks TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» 5-inch colour display audio system »» Bluetooth HandsFreeLink for easy calls »» USB audio interface for device connectivity »» Steering wheel-mounted audio controls CARGO SPACE »» Flexible Magic Seat for versatile cargo options »» Generous rear cargo capacity »» Flat-folding rear seats for larger items »» Ample storage for daily essentials WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Excellent fuel efficiency for daily commuting »» Versatile and spacious cargo area »» Smooth and comfortable ride quality »» User-friendly technology features This 2018 Honda HR-V LXs VIN is: 3CZRU5H39JM102560. The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold as-is are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For as-is vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

2018 Honda HR-V

78,752 KM

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda HR-V

LX

13148827

2018 Honda HR-V

LX

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,752KM
VIN 3CZRU5H39JM102560

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,752 KM

This accident-free 2018 Honda HR-V LX, finished in a classic Grey, is now available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. With only 78,752 km on the odometer and a clean CARFAX Canada report, this compact SUV offers a blend of reliability, efficiency and versatility. The front-wheel drive system and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ensure a smooth and responsive ride, making it an ideal choice for both city and highway driving.

FEATURES OF THE HR-V LX
»» 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC engine
»» Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for seamless shifting
»» Front-wheel drive for confident handling
»» Grey exterior with modern styling

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Multi-angle rearview camera for easy parking
»» Stability assist with traction control
»» Anti-lock braking system for secure stops
»» Advanced front and side airbags

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 1.8L engine balances power and fuel economy
»» CVT optimizes efficiency and smooth acceleration
»» Front-wheel drive enhances everyday usability
»» 78,752 km for long-lasting dependability

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious seating for five passengers
»» 60/40 split second-row Magic Seat
»» Air conditioning for year-round comfort
»» Power windows and door locks

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» 5-inch colour display audio system
»» Bluetooth HandsFreeLink for easy calls
»» USB audio interface for device connectivity
»» Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

CARGO SPACE
»» Flexible Magic Seat for versatile cargo options
»» Generous rear cargo capacity
»» Flat-folding rear seats for larger items
»» Ample storage for daily essentials

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Excellent fuel efficiency for daily commuting
»» Versatile and spacious cargo area
»» Smooth and comfortable ride quality
»» User-friendly technology features

This 2018 Honda HR-V LX's VIN is: 3CZRU5H39JM102560.

The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$19,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2018 Honda HR-V