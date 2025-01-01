$14,200+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L GL
2018 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L GL
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$14,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Silver (Y8S)
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,704 KM
Vehicle Description
The Unexpected Sophistication of Simplicity
Somewhere between the chaos of modern life and the whispered elegance of a well-poured cup of coffee
there exists a car that doesn't shout for attention it earns it. The 2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL is not for those who need to be seen; it is for those who know where they're going.
This is a sedan carved with purpose. Sculpted lines that glide over its body like a tailored jacket
a spacious interior that wraps around you like a quiet conversation in a jazz lounge. Beneath the surface
the Sonata GL does not apologize for its practicality it celebrates it.
Some people drive cars. Others
just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Come in today and experience the difference.
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Sonata-2018-id12511543.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sudbury Hyundai
Sudbury Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-670-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-670-2266