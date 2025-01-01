2018 Hyundai Sonata

NO HIDDEN FEES

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

a rearview camera

we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value

checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games

just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? They're guides

not commission driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure

a 2.4L engine

smooth and capable

delivering confident performance without drama because drama belongs on stage

not in your morning commute. With heated front seats

and a suite of comfort features that rival cars twice its price

like you