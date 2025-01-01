Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The Unexpected Sophistication of Simplicity Somewhere between the chaos of modern life and the whispered elegance of a well-poured cup of coffee</p> <p> there exists a car that doesnt shout for attention it earns it. The 2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL is not for those who need to be seen; it is for those who know where theyre going. This is a sedan carved with purpose. Sculpted lines that glide over its body like a tailored jacket</p> <p> a spacious interior that wraps around you like a quiet conversation in a jazz lounge. Beneath the surface</p> <p> the Sonata GL does not apologize for its practicality it celebrates it. Some people drive cars. Others</p> <p> just genuine service to help you find exactly what youre looking for. Come in today and experience the difference. </p> <a href=http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Sonata-2018-id12511543.html>http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Sonata-2018-id12511543.html</a>

2018 Hyundai Sonata

136,704 KM

Details Description Features

$14,200

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

Watch This Vehicle
12722037

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

  1. 12722037
  2. 12722037
  3. 12722037
  4. 12722037
  5. 12722037
  6. 12722037
  7. 12722037
  8. 12722037
  9. 12722037
  10. 12722037
  11. 12722037
  12. 12722037
  13. 12722037
  14. 12722037
  15. 12722037
  16. 12722037
  17. 12722037
Contact Seller

$14,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,704KM
VIN 5NPE24AF3JH711934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Silver (Y8S)
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,704 KM

Vehicle Description

The Unexpected Sophistication of Simplicity

Somewhere between the chaos of modern life and the whispered elegance of a well-poured cup of coffee


there exists a car that doesn't shout for attention it earns it. The 2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL is not for those who need to be seen; it is for those who know where they're going.

This is a sedan carved with purpose. Sculpted lines that glide over its body like a tailored jacket


a spacious interior that wraps around you like a quiet conversation in a jazz lounge. Beneath the surface


the Sonata GL does not apologize for its practicality it celebrates it.

Some people drive cars. Others


just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.

Come in today and experience the difference.





http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Sonata-2018-id12511543.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

NO HIDDEN FEES
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
a rearview camera
we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? They're guides
not commission driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure
a 2.4L engine
smooth and capable
delivering confident performance without drama because drama belongs on stage
not in your morning commute. With heated front seats
and a suite of comfort features that rival cars twice its price
like you
move through the world with a Sonata. At Sudbury Hyundai

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD 77,575 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Preferred AWD w/Trend Package for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Preferred AWD w/Trend Package 31,362 KM $36,600 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred AWD Long Range Ultimate Pkg for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred AWD Long Range Ultimate Pkg 65,701 KM $39,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-670-XXXX

(click to show)

705-670-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2018 Hyundai Sonata