2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4967241
  • Stock #: df1764
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCBXJT412681
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this low mileage steal. Leather, Heated Steering wheel, Heated seats, Apple Car play Lane Departure warning, Blind spot warning, Nav, Power lift gate, Panoramic Sun Roof.
More interior Pics soon!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Starter
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 9 Speed Automatic

