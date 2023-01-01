$18,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-3
GX TA BA
2018 Mazda CX-3
GX TA BA
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 286114A
- Mileage 102,225 KM
Vehicle Description
dealer serviced. The 2018 Mazda CX-3 GX Auto FWD is a subcompact crossover SUV that combines sporty styling with agile performance. Here's a brief overview of its key features:
Engine: The CX-3 GX is equipped with a 2.0-liter SKYACTIV-G four-cylinder engine
providing a balance between performance and fuel efficiency.
Transmission: It comes with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission
making it convenient for daily driving.
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD): The GX Auto FWD configuration means power is delivered to the front wheels
offering a responsive driving experience and good fuel efficiency.
Interior: The interior of the CX-3 is designed with a driver-centric focus
and Mazda's signature attention to detail in craftsmanship.
Infotainment: The 2018 model likely includes Mazda's infotainment system with a touchscreen display
and other features for entertainment and convenience.
Safety: Mazda is known for its commitment to safety
and possibly advanced driver assistance systems depending on the trim level.
Exterior Design: The CX-3 has a sleek and modern exterior design
making it stand out in the subcompact SUV segment.
Cargo Space: While subcompact SUVs generally have limited cargo space compared to larger counterparts
the CX-3 is designed to maximize utility within its compact dimensions.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Mazda-CX3-2018-id10109479.html
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.