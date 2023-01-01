Menu
dealer serviced. The 2018 Mazda CX-3 GX Auto FWD is a subcompact crossover SUV that combines sporty styling with agile performance. Heres a brief overview of its key features: Engine: The CX-3 GX is equipped with a 2.0-liter SKYACTIV-G four-cylinder engine

providing a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Transmission: It comes with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission

making it convenient for daily driving. Front-Wheel Drive (FWD): The GX Auto FWD configuration means power is delivered to the front wheels

offering a responsive driving experience and good fuel efficiency. Interior: The interior of the CX-3 is designed with a driver-centric focus

and Mazdas signature attention to detail in craftsmanship. Infotainment: The 2018 model likely includes Mazdas infotainment system with a touchscreen display

and other features for entertainment and convenience. Safety: Mazda is known for its commitment to safety

and possibly advanced driver assistance systems depending on the trim level. Exterior Design: The CX-3 has a sleek and modern exterior design

making it stand out in the subcompact SUV segment. Cargo Space: While subcompact SUVs generally have limited cargo space compared to larger counterparts

the CX-3 is designed to maximize utility within its compact dimensions. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price

102,225 KM

Details Description Features

GX TA BA

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

102,225KM
Used
VIN JM1DKDB76J0324424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 286114A
  • Mileage 102,225 KM

Vehicle Description

dealer serviced. The 2018 Mazda CX-3 GX Auto FWD is a subcompact crossover SUV that combines sporty styling with agile performance. Here's a brief overview of its key features:

Engine: The CX-3 GX is equipped with a 2.0-liter SKYACTIV-G four-cylinder engine


providing a balance between performance and fuel efficiency.

Transmission: It comes with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission


making it convenient for daily driving.

Front-Wheel Drive (FWD): The GX Auto FWD configuration means power is delivered to the front wheels


offering a responsive driving experience and good fuel efficiency.

Interior: The interior of the CX-3 is designed with a driver-centric focus


and Mazda's signature attention to detail in craftsmanship.

Infotainment: The 2018 model likely includes Mazda's infotainment system with a touchscreen display


and other features for entertainment and convenience.

Safety: Mazda is known for its commitment to safety


and possibly advanced driver assistance systems depending on the trim level.

Exterior Design: The CX-3 has a sleek and modern exterior design


making it stand out in the subcompact SUV segment.

Cargo Space: While subcompact SUVs generally have limited cargo space compared to larger counterparts


the CX-3 is designed to maximize utility within its compact dimensions.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Mazda-CX3-2018-id10109479.html

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Stability Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Additional Features

ONE OWNER
No accidents
Local Trade
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
featuring comfortable seats
intuitive controls
and the CX-3 is likely equipped with safety features such as airbags
with Mazda's distinctive KODO Soul of Motion design language

