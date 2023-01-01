Menu
2018 RAM 1500

103,653 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10031073
  • Stock #: df2303
  VIN: 1C6RR7MT9JS295168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # df2303
  • Mileage 103,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful truck! Fully loaded, leather, sunroof, power, windows and locks, cruise, air conditioning, heated seats and steering wheel, air-conditioned seats, back up, camera, climate control, satellite, radio, power, rear, sliding window, and much more look at all the pictures for options. See all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

