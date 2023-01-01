$26,495+ tax & licensing
705-670-2266
2018 Toyota Camry
SE boîte de vitesses automatique
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$26,495
- Listing ID: 10403148
- Stock #: 234840A
- VIN: 4T1B11HK1JU111308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,195 KM
Vehicle Description
no accidents. The 2018 Toyota Camry SE Auto is a midsize sedan that belongs to the popular Camry lineup
and comfort. Here's a brief description of the 2018 Toyota Camry SE Auto:
Design: The Camry SE features a sleek and modern design with a bold front grille
and sporty styling elements. The SE trim is often associated with sportier aesthetics compared to other Camry variants.
Engine: The 2018 Camry SE Auto is typically equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine
delivering a good balance of power and fuel efficiency. This engine produces around 203 horsepower and is paired with an automatic transmission.
Interior: Inside
the Camry SE offers a comfortable and well-designed cabin. It typically seats five passengers and provides ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear occupants. The SE trim may come with sportier seats and interior accents compared to the base model.
Technology: The 2018 Camry SE is equipped with a variety of modern technology features
and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It may also offer optional upgrades such as a premium audio system and navigation.
Safety: Toyota prioritizes safety
and the Camry is no exception. It typically includes a suite of advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control
and more. These features contribute to the Camry's reputation for being a safe family sedan.
Handling: The Camry SE is often praised for its balanced and comfortable ride quality. While it's not a sports car
it handles well and provides a smooth and composed driving experience.
Fuel Efficiency: The four-cylinder engine in the Camry SE is known for its fuel efficiency
making it a practical choice for daily commuting and long-distance trips. It typically offers competitive gas mileage for its class.
In summary
and reliability. It's a practical choice for drivers seeking a well-rounded vehicle with modern technology and safety features.
