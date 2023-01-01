Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

86,195 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

SE boîte de vitesses automatique

2018 Toyota Camry

SE boîte de vitesses automatique

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

86,195KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10403148
  Stock #: 234840A
  VIN: 4T1B11HK1JU111308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 234840A
  • Mileage 86,195 KM

Vehicle Description

no accidents. The 2018 Toyota Camry SE Auto is a midsize sedan that belongs to the popular Camry lineup


and comfort. Here's a brief description of the 2018 Toyota Camry SE Auto:

Design: The Camry SE features a sleek and modern design with a bold front grille


and sporty styling elements. The SE trim is often associated with sportier aesthetics compared to other Camry variants.

Engine: The 2018 Camry SE Auto is typically equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine


delivering a good balance of power and fuel efficiency. This engine produces around 203 horsepower and is paired with an automatic transmission.

Interior: Inside


the Camry SE offers a comfortable and well-designed cabin. It typically seats five passengers and provides ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear occupants. The SE trim may come with sportier seats and interior accents compared to the base model.

Technology: The 2018 Camry SE is equipped with a variety of modern technology features


and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It may also offer optional upgrades such as a premium audio system and navigation.

Safety: Toyota prioritizes safety


and the Camry is no exception. It typically includes a suite of advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control


and more. These features contribute to the Camry's reputation for being a safe family sedan.

Handling: The Camry SE is often praised for its balanced and comfortable ride quality. While it's not a sports car


it handles well and provides a smooth and composed driving experience.

Fuel Efficiency: The four-cylinder engine in the Camry SE is known for its fuel efficiency


making it a practical choice for daily commuting and long-distance trips. It typically offers competitive gas mileage for its class.

In summary


and reliability. It's a practical choice for drivers seeking a well-rounded vehicle with modern technology and safety features.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


Vehicle Features

Safety

Automatic Emergency Braking

Additional Features

ONE OWNER
comfort
USB Ports
Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keeping Assist
practicality
known for its reliability
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
distinctive LED headlights
including a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity
the 2018 Toyota Camry SE Auto is a midsize sedan known for its blend of style

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

