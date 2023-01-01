$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
2019 - LEGEND 16 PROSPORT SC
16 PROSPORT SC
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
30KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10335813
- Stock #: ZMIKE
- VIN: 1MDP2AS18JA644851
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
Vehicle Description
JUST IN TIME FOR THE LONG WEEKEND! VERY NICE 5 SEAT FISHING BOAT COMPLETE WITH FISH FINDER, AND A 40HP MERCURY MOTOR WITH LESS THAN 30 HOURS. LIVE WELL AND SOLAR TRICKLE CHARGER AS WELL AS FULL TRAVEL COVER. STOP BY TODAY TO SEE OR APPLY ONLINE!
