Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 - LEGEND 16 PROSPORT SC

30 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2019 - LEGEND 16 PROSPORT SC

2019 - LEGEND 16 PROSPORT SC

16 PROSPORT SC

Watch This Vehicle

2019 - LEGEND 16 PROSPORT SC

16 PROSPORT SC

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 10335813
  2. 10335813
  3. 10335813
  4. 10335813
  5. 10335813
  6. 10335813
  7. 10335813
  8. 10335813
  9. 10335813
  10. 10335813
  11. 10335813
  12. 10335813
  13. 10335813
  14. 10335813
  15. 10335813
  16. 10335813
  17. 10335813
  18. 10335813
  19. 10335813
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10335813
  • Stock #: ZMIKE
  • VIN: 1MDP2AS18JA644851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Stock # ZMIKE
  • Mileage 30 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN TIME FOR THE LONG WEEKEND! VERY NICE 5 SEAT FISHING BOAT COMPLETE WITH FISH FINDER, AND A 40HP MERCURY MOTOR WITH LESS THAN 30 HOURS. LIVE WELL AND SOLAR TRICKLE CHARGER AS WELL AS FULL TRAVEL COVER. STOP BY TODAY TO SEE OR APPLY ONLINE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

2019 - LEGEND 16 PRO...
 30 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2017 Bombardier SEAD...
 50 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2019 - Grand G380
0 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory