$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2,893KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8807453
- Stock #: ZHAN
- VIN: 2c4rdgbg3kr762925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 2,893 KM
Vehicle Description
LESS THEN 3000 KMS! WHEEL CHAIR VAN!
BRUNO JOEY VSL-4400 LIFT
VALLEY SIGNATURE SEAT!
SEE PICTURES!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5