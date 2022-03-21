Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2,893 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,893KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8807453
  • Stock #: ZHAN
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg3kr762925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 2,893 KM

Vehicle Description

LESS THEN 3000 KMS! WHEEL CHAIR VAN!
BRUNO JOEY VSL-4400 LIFT
VALLEY SIGNATURE SEAT!
SEE PICTURES!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

