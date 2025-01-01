$38,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
2019 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # VC
- Mileage 132,307 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow! Enjoy all the comforts from heated to cooled seats, navigation, remote start, leather, power adjustable pedals, trailer, brake controller, trailer backup,Bluetooth and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Driving Forward Auto Group
Driving Forward Auto Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-626-XXXX(click to show)
705-626-5129
Alternate Numbers705-521-4607
+ taxes & licensing
705-626-5129