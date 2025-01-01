Menu
Wow! Enjoy all the comforts from heated to cooled seats, navigation, remote start, leather, power adjustable pedals, trailer, brake controller, trailer backup,Bluetooth and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway.

2019 Ford F-150

132,307 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

12107140

2019 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,307KM
VIN 1FTEW1E41KFC92179

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # VC
  Mileage 132,307 KM

Wow! Enjoy all the comforts from heated to cooled seats, navigation, remote start, leather, power adjustable pedals, trailer, brake controller, trailer backup, Bluetooth and more.

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2019 Ford F-150