$64,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Ford F-250
Lariat LARIAT PLOW TRUCK
2019 Ford F-250
Lariat LARIAT PLOW TRUCK
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B62KEF94493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,500 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS WELL MAINTAINED AND FULLY LOADED PLOW TRUCK JUST IN TIME TO TACKLE ANYTHING THE WINTER CAN THROW AT IT...FINANCING AVAILABLE!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman EXPRESS MIDNIGHT 90,917 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ski-Doo Renegade X 850 E-TECH RENEGADE X 850 ETEC 4,200 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger XLT SPORT 4X4 83,000 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Driving Forward Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-626-XXXX(click to show)
705-626-5129
Alternate Numbers705-521-4607
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
2019 Ford F-250