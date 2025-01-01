Menu
CHECK OUT THIS WELL MAINTAINED AND FULLY LOADED PLOW TRUCK JUST IN TIME TO TACKLE ANYTHING THE WINTER CAN THROW AT IT...FINANCING AVAILABLE!

2019 Ford F-250

118,500 KM

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-250

Lariat LARIAT PLOW TRUCK

13178660

2019 Ford F-250

Lariat LARIAT PLOW TRUCK

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B62KEF94493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS WELL MAINTAINED AND FULLY LOADED PLOW TRUCK JUST IN TIME TO TACKLE ANYTHING THE WINTER CAN THROW AT IT...FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2019 Ford F-250