$26,995+ taxes & licensing
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2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited ELEVATION
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited ELEVATION
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
189,809KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GTV2LECXK1231984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,809 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS 2019 GMC ELEVATION IS CERTIFIED WITH BRAND NEW TIRES AND BREAK, IN A GORGEOUS COLOUR AND READY TO TACKLE ALL YOUR TRUCK NEEDS! FINANCING AVAILABE!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
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705-626-XXXX(click to show)
705-626-5129
Alternate Numbers705-521-4607
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
2019 GMC Sierra 1500