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THIS 2019 GMC ELEVATION IS CERTIFIED WITH BRAND NEW TIRES AND BREAK, IN A GORGEOUS COLOUR AND READY TO TACKLE ALL YOUR TRUCK NEEDS! FINANCING AVAILABE!

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

189,809 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited ELEVATION

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14341001

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited ELEVATION

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
189,809KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GTV2LECXK1231984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,809 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS 2019 GMC ELEVATION IS CERTIFIED WITH BRAND NEW TIRES AND BREAK, IN A GORGEOUS COLOUR AND READY TO TACKLE ALL YOUR TRUCK NEEDS! FINANCING AVAILABE!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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705-626-XXXX

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705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
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$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2019 GMC Sierra 1500