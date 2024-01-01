Menu
Account
Sign In
Great gas saver! Nicely equipped with heated seats, back up camera, Bluetooth, power, windows, and locks, lane departure, auto headlights, cruise control, and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway.

2019 Honda Civic

83,272 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 11350876
  2. 11350876
  3. 11350876
  4. 11350876
  5. 11350876
  6. 11350876
  7. 11350876
  8. 11350876
  9. 11350876
  10. 11350876
  11. 11350876
  12. 11350876
  13. 11350876
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,272KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F53KH011526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,272 KM

Vehicle Description

Great gas saver! Nicely equipped with heated seats, back up camera, Bluetooth, power, windows, and locks, lane departure, auto headlights, cruise control, and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or visit us at 469 the Kingsway.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 97,718 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Tech Package PREFFERED TECH PKG for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Tech Package PREFFERED TECH PKG 42,628 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Volt Volt for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2012 Chevrolet Volt Volt 149,713 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic