2019 Honda Civic

28,300 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

EX

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8611340
  Stock #: df2150
  VIN: 2HGFC2F78KH026203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # df2150
  • Mileage 28,300 KM

Vehicle Description

****GETTING A BATH, MORE PICS COMING SOON****
JUST LANDED! SUNROOF! LANE ASSIST! HEATED SEATS! GREAT ON GAS! HONDA LINK!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

