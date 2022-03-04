$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
28,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8611340
- Stock #: df2150
- VIN: 2HGFC2F78KH026203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # df2150
- Mileage 28,300 KM
Vehicle Description
****GETTING A BATH, MORE PICS COMING SOON****
JUST LANDED! SUNROOF! LANE ASSIST! HEATED SEATS! GREAT ON GAS! HONDA LINK!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5