2019 Hyundai Elantra

41,062 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Preferred

Location

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

41,062KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9437847
  • Stock #: DF2258
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXKU738610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Nicely equipped with heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows and locks, ac, back up camera, remote start and so much more! Take look at all the pictures for options. View all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

