Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
102,236KM
- Listing ID: 9437850
- VIN: KMHD84LF2KU853248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 102,236 KM
Vehicle Description
Has all the right equipment- heated seats, heated, steering wheel, air conditioning, Bluetooth, audio controls on the steering wheel, lane departure end much more. Take a look at all the pictures for options. View all her inventory at- www.drivingforward.com
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5