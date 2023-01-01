$26,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred TI
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$26,495
- Listing ID: 10461219
- Stock #: 176230A
- VIN: KM8J3CA49KU945230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,423 KM
Vehicle Description
dealer serviced. The 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD is a compact SUV that offers a blend of style
and practicality. Here's a brief description of this vehicle:
Exterior: The 2019 Tucson features a sleek and modern design with Hyundai's signature hexagonal grille at the front
making it easy to maneuver in urban environments while still providing a commanding presence on the road.
Interior: Inside
the Tucson Preferred AWD offers a comfortable and well-designed cabin. The interior materials are of good quality
and the layout is user-friendly. It typically seats five passengers with ample headroom and legroom in both the front and rear seats. The rear seats can also be folded down to expand cargo space when needed.
Performance: This trim comes with all-wheel drive (AWD) as standard
especially in adverse weather conditions. The powertrain usually includes a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers a balance of power and fuel efficiency. It's paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
Features: The Preferred trim level typically includes a variety of features to enhance comfort and convenience
and blind-spot monitoring.
Fuel Efficiency: The Tucson Preferred AWD typically offers respectable fuel efficiency for its class
the 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD is a well-rounded compact SUV that appeals to individuals and families looking for a comfortable and versatile vehicle with AWD capabilities. It provides a good balance of features
and fuel economy in a stylish package.
Vehicle Features
