2019 Hyundai Tucson

71,423 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred TI

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred TI

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

71,423KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10461219
  • Stock #: 176230A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA49KU945230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 176230A
  • Mileage 71,423 KM

Vehicle Description

dealer serviced. The 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD is a compact SUV that offers a blend of style


and practicality. Here's a brief description of this vehicle:

Exterior: The 2019 Tucson features a sleek and modern design with Hyundai's signature hexagonal grille at the front


making it easy to maneuver in urban environments while still providing a commanding presence on the road.

Interior: Inside


the Tucson Preferred AWD offers a comfortable and well-designed cabin. The interior materials are of good quality


and the layout is user-friendly. It typically seats five passengers with ample headroom and legroom in both the front and rear seats. The rear seats can also be folded down to expand cargo space when needed.

Performance: This trim comes with all-wheel drive (AWD) as standard


especially in adverse weather conditions. The powertrain usually includes a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers a balance of power and fuel efficiency. It's paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission.

Features: The Preferred trim level typically includes a variety of features to enhance comfort and convenience


and blind-spot monitoring.

Fuel Efficiency: The Tucson Preferred AWD typically offers respectable fuel efficiency for its class


the 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD is a well-rounded compact SUV that appeals to individuals and families looking for a comfortable and versatile vehicle with AWD capabilities. It provides a good balance of features


and fuel economy in a stylish package.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2019-id9965565.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

ONE OWNER
No accidents
Local Trade
comfort
PERFORMANCE
a rearview camera
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
sharp headlights
providing enhanced traction and stability
such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
and a streamlined profile. It has a compact footprint
and more. Safety features often include forward collision warning
making it a practical choice for daily commuting and road trips. Overall

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

